Watch viral video: Rs 98 lakh hidden in Mahindra Scorpio-N’s spare wheel, busted

People find different ways and means to transport extortion or black money so that they escape police action. Once such unique incident has come to the fore from West Bengal Police where criminals had hidden Rs 98 lakh in the spare wheel of a Mahindra Scorpio-N.

The video has been posted on a YouTube channel named Raftaar 7811 where the entire incident has been described in detail.

A team of West Bengal police inspected the Scorpio-N during a regular checking. They were shocked after finding Rs 98 lakh from the spare wheel.

Soon, the cops nabbed all the people who were in the vehicle at that time and took the SUV into its custody. During interrogation, they came to know that the offenders were trying to smuggle the extortion money, which was packed in different black polythene packets and was stuffed within the spare wheel of the Scorpio-N.

Meanwhile, police registered a case of smuggling and extortion of black money against the owner of the vehicle and all those who were inside the SUV during the search operation at the check post.

Watch the video here: (Video credit: Raftaar 7811)

