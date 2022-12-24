WATCH! Viral video of unique condom themed cafe in Thailand is winning hearts

As the global population continues to boom, family planning is the need of the hour. However, people are not very comfortable talking about sexual intercourse in many parts of the world. Not just that, there is a severe lack of proper sexual education in educational institutions. A Thai based restaurant has come up with a unique solution to fight this lack of education, in the form of ‘Cabbages and Condoms’. The theme of this restaurant- if you still have not guessed it- is condoms!

The entire restaurant is brimming with all shades of condoms! ‘Cabbages & Condoms’ Restaurant in Thailand’s capital city Bangkok is a place that will leave you stunned with its rather unique decor. Everything here is about condoms, even the statues inside are dressed with dresses made of condoms. The show flowers, Santa’s beard, even the hanging lamps are made of different colours of condoms!

The main idea behind the decor is to make people understand about the importance of family planning. Cabbages & Condoms was created with the hope of promoting a better understanding and acceptance of family planning. The motto of this cafe is quite significant as it aims to promote safe sex.

According to Mechai Viravaidya, Chairman of Cabbages & Condoms, the idea behind the name is that condoms should be available and accessible as easily as cabbages are in Thailand.

The entire place is decorated with colourful looking condoms. There are posters, images and quotes that create awareness on topics related to sex, birth control and importance of family planning, among other. Interestingly, there’s a condom-themed photo booth where people can pose and click with condoms.

The cafe also gives free condoms to all its customers after the meals!

The cafe has branches in other parts of Thailand and the world. There are branches in Pattaya, Krabi and Chiang Rai. There’s also a Cabbages & Condoms restaurant in the United Kingdom.

Videos of this unique restaurant are now going viral on social media. Take a look here:

