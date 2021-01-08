Watch Viral Video Of Two Snakes Fighting Fierce Battle

By WCE 3
Watch Viral Video Of Two Snakes Fighting Fierce Battle
Pic credit: Facebook/Australian Wildlife Conservancy

Video of two snakes engaged in a fierce battle has gone viral on different social media platforms. The video featuring two Mulga snakes is said to be filmed at the Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia recently.

The Australian Wildlife Conservancy has shared the one-minute clip, which is said to be filmed by Ecologist Tali Moyle, on its official Facebook.

According to Moyle, the male Mulga snakes try to dominate over the female Mulga snakes as the mating season begins by this time of the year.

Hiss and make up? Not an option for these feisty Mulga Snakes, seen fighting for well over an hour at our Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary, said the caption of the post.

According to AWC ecologist Tali Moyle, who recorded the footage: “Mating season starts in early spring and the males start wrestling, attempting to push each other over to prove their dominance, for the right to mate with the females, it added.

The caption further said that although Mulga Snakes are fairly common, it’s not too often you see this behaviour – this is only the second time I’ve seen it.” Never a dull moment at Scotia.

The 65,000-hectare sanctuary encompasses a large fox and cat-free area (8,000 hectares) and protects some of Australia’s largest remaining populations of threatened wildlife, it added.

Watch the video here: (Credit: Australian Wildlife Conservancy)

You might also like
Offbeat

Bizzare! Man Marries Both Girlfriends Together In The Same Venue

Offbeat

Woman From Bhopal Gives Up Assets Worth Rs 1.5 Crore For Love

Offbeat

Watch: Man Slips While Boarding Train, Saved By Brave Cop

Offbeat

US Man And His Son’s Dance To Bollywood Song Breaking The Internet; Watch Viral Video

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.