Watch Viral Video Of Two Snakes Fighting Fierce Battle

Video of two snakes engaged in a fierce battle has gone viral on different social media platforms. The video featuring two Mulga snakes is said to be filmed at the Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia recently.

The Australian Wildlife Conservancy has shared the one-minute clip, which is said to be filmed by Ecologist Tali Moyle, on its official Facebook.

According to Moyle, the male Mulga snakes try to dominate over the female Mulga snakes as the mating season begins by this time of the year.

Hiss and make up? Not an option for these feisty Mulga Snakes, seen fighting for well over an hour at our Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary, said the caption of the post.

According to AWC ecologist Tali Moyle, who recorded the footage: “Mating season starts in early spring and the males start wrestling, attempting to push each other over to prove their dominance, for the right to mate with the females, it added.

The caption further said that although Mulga Snakes are fairly common, it’s not too often you see this behaviour – this is only the second time I’ve seen it.” Never a dull moment at Scotia.

The 65,000-hectare sanctuary encompasses a large fox and cat-free area (8,000 hectares) and protects some of Australia’s largest remaining populations of threatened wildlife, it added.

Watch the video here: (Credit: Australian Wildlife Conservancy)