Watch viral video of how this big angry Cobra hiding in kitchen attempts to bite repeatedly

Several social media users shared videos of dangerous snakes on their social media pages time and again. Some of them are very scary and breathtaking. One such video of a cobra hiding inside the kitchen of a house is now becoming viral fiercely.

The video was shared on the YouTube channel of Mirza Md Arif, a noted snake rescuer of Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

Mirza Md Arif shared the 8:41-minute long video on his YouTube channel on August 16, 2022. The video has gained 51,943 viewership.

In the video, it can be seen that a cobra was hiding inside the kitchen of the house following continuous rainfall in the area for the last couple of days.

After getting scared of seeing such dangerous and poisonous snake inside the house, the family members reportedly informed Mirza Md Arif and requested to rescue it and save their lives.

Mirza Md Arif reached the destination along with his teammates and started to rescue the cobra. However, the snake tried to escape by biting him time and again. Even on two occasions, the snake was too close to bite him. But Arif used all his knowledge and experience and caught the snake successfully without being bitten.

Watch the video here: (Sources: YouTube/MIRZA MD ARIF)

