Watch Viral Video Of Healthcare Workers Dancing To Punjabi Song To Cheer Up Covid-19 Patients

By WCE 3
healthcare workers dance to punjabi song
Photo Credit: Twitter

The situation across the country has become extremely bad due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the frontline health workers are leaving no stones unturned to provide better treatment to every COVID patient. At a time they ensure that the patients remain mentally well and fit, for this they also dance.

One such video has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen the health workers are dancing to a Punjabi song. They are seen dancing in PPE kits to cheer up Covid-infected patients.

Also Read: 71-Year-Old Widower Remarries After Wife’s Death; Internet Cannot Stop Loving Him

One Gurmeet Chadha has shared the video on Twitter. “Amazing spirit. Salute Our doctors & healthcare warriors! Brought a smile ..” read the caption of the video.

You might also like
Offbeat

Netizens Crack Up With Funny Memes After CoWin Crashes On Launch Day

Offbeat

71-Year-Old Widower Remarries After Wife’s Death; Internet Cannot Stop Loving Him

Offbeat

Instagram Influencer Paints Mask On Face To Go Shopping In Bali, Video Goes Viral

Offbeat

Farmer’s son brings bride home in chopper to turn her dream into reality

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.