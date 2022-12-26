Watch viral video of girls engaging in a dramatic street fight

Among all content that we view on the internet, virals seem to be the ones that grab netizens’ attention the most. A recent video that has gone viral on the net shows a group of girls engaged in a street fight. The incident took place on the streets of Uttarakhand’s Roorkee city. The video being spoken about was shot by a bystander, who seems to have witnessed the entire incident.

The video shows a group of young girls pulling each other’s hair. The street fight then takes a dangerous turn when one girl grabs a stick and they start beating each other with it. The fight creates a huge ruckus in the streets. Passengers and bystanders can be seen moving towards the group of girls, in order to stop them from fighting.

The video was shared on Twitter by a page named ‘The Uttar Pradesh News.’ It was shared on December 25. However, the exact date and time of the incident remain unknown. The video grabbed the eyeballs of netizens almost immediately. Take a look at the video here:

Since the time of getting shared, the video where girls pull hair and beat each other has crossed over 3k views and several comments. One Twitter user sarcastically commented saying, “Agnipath is the right way for these girls,” while another said “Not expected this kind of assault…Hadh hai.”