Watch: Viral video of elephant getting X-ray done leaves netizens stunned

While animals of the wild are infamous for their notorious behavior, a recent video of an elephant getting an x-ray done has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the elephant can be seen patiently cooperating with the doctors, probably more than humans ever would, while it undergoes the entire process. One is sure to be surprised on seeing how obediently the elephant follows the instructions given by the attendant and goes on to lie down on the floor.

In the video, as the lab technician gets the machines ready, the elephant waits there patiently without creating any fuss. The jumbo sincerely follows the attendant’s instructions and then goes on to lie down on the floor to get the X-ray done. The video of an elephant getting an x-ray done was shared on Twitter by a handle named @ikaveri. The video was captioned, “I am sure you have never seen such a cooperative patient coming in for an X-Ray.”

Take a look at the video here:

I am sure you have never seen such a cooperative patient coming in for an X-Ray pic.twitter.com/UNmhSIrXOr — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) December 7, 2022

The video was shared on December 7, 2022. It has been garnering many ‘wows’ and likes ever since. Netizens have claimed the video to be much delightful and of interest. It has also gained a lot of comments like, “Amazing!! Now animals show humanly characteristics and human s show beastly characteristics!!”, “Such gentle , intelligent giants ! I hope we can all be worthy of their trust & affection”, and “Never expected such scene in hospital,” among several others.