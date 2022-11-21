WATCH: Viral video of elephant chewing plastic leaves netizens disturbed

Sadly, we have ended up in a phase where the actions of humans are having painful repercussions on the lives of animals. A recent video of an elephant chewing plastic has gone viral on the internet and left the netizens disturbed and disheartened.

Extreme usage of plastic by the mankind has now started affecting the greens and the innocent beings that reside in it. Not only the ‘civilized’ areas, but also the forest areas are getting covered with plastic materials and wastes. The video in question was shared by IAS Officer Supriya Sahu on her official Twitter handle. The video was posted with a caption which read, “When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. It’s a tragedy beyond measure”.

Take a look at the video here:

When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. Its a tragedy beyond measure

Video – shared #stopplasticpollution #ClimateCrisis — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 18, 2022

The video was shared on November 18 and since then it has garnered over 14.8k views and lots of comments like “disheartening” and “sad” from netizens. One Twitter user commented, “We must remember that 70% of our Indian population are poor or middle class people. If we want to make India like America, it is not possible. Who will teach basic hygiene to those poor people. They spit on the road, throw away plastic or any dirt. We cannot blame anyone,” while another user commented,“We are quite insensitive towards nature n take it for granted. We do not realize the harm we do daily. Either we need to mend ourselves or perish so that nature can survive freely.”

The video of the elephant chewing plastic was also shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda who said that even a little amount of plastic can prove to be very dangerous for animals, if consumed, since it creates blockages in the alimentary canal. He also urged the people to go plastic-free and to be responsible in safe disposal of single use plastics.