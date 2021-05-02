Internet always brings some cute and funny videos of animals. And people always loved the video clips of baby elephants.

A new video of a baby elephant playing by itself with a stack of hay has gone viral on social media.

The elephant is surely cute and lovely and the video is entertaining but apart from this the video has a strong message for the people of India in the wake of the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, a baby elephant playing all by itself in a forest with a stack of hay. The elephant calf was playing alone and enjoying itself while doing so. And it seems it does not need a companion to play as there were no other animals spotted in the vicinity.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. While sharing this video the IFS officer wrote, “Stay aloof, play aloud and alone. Break the chain of corona.”

Here is the video:

Stay aloof,

Play aloud & alone💕

(Break the chain of CORONA) pic.twitter.com/jikOqxqQR8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 29, 2021

This is a very powerful message to all when the whole country is suffering through the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. And this message shows that you don’t need to be in a crowd to enjoy yourself, you can do that alone by staying at home.

One person staying indoors may not change anything but he/she can motivate others which may bring a potential change. So stay home and stay safe to contain the deadly virus during this pandemic time. Step out only if necessary and do not forget to wear a mask and sanitize your hands frequently

The viral video has already garnered up to 14K views and 1.8K likes on the micro-blogging site. People loved the cute baby elephant and are gushing over it.