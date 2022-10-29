Watch viral video: Girl helps baby elephant stuck in ditch, leaves internet impressed

Elephants have been recognised as one of the most intelligent animals on this planet. There have been instances of these giants appreciating the help they get from human beings. Several videos on the internet are testament to the often positive bond that human and elephants share. This video that has been circulating recently over internet shows a girl helping a baby elephant stuck in a ditch. The elephant in return shows its gratitude in the sweetest way.

Shared on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda, the video shows an elephant calf struggling to get out of a muddy ditch on the side of the road.

While it is struggling in the muddy ditch between the country road and sugarcane field, a girl walks into the frame hoping to assist the jumbo. The young animal lets the girl approach him and tries his best to push out of the ditch. Meanwhile the girl begins to pull its leg and ears in an effort to provide some additional boost. She continues pulling on it and the elephant stays non-aggressive throughout.

It certainly seems like it knows very well that she is only trying to help him. Ultimately, with one last tug on the ear and a heave from the calf, it manages to free its feet from the ditch.

Once freed from the ditch, the baby elephant raises its trunk as if acknowledging the girl’s help and expressing gratitude. It seems like the jumbo is trying to thank the girl for helping it out!

Though no place has been mentioned in the video or the caption accompanying it, netizens are speculating that it is from Thailand, judging from the language in the video.

Watch the video of a girl helps a baby elephant here:

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

Since being shared on October 27, 2022, the video has gotten over 85.1K views! It has been shared over 700 times and has more than 6500 likes.

People are full of praise for the video and have lauded the girl for her efforts while appreciating the peaceful coexistence between humans and animals. However, people have also pointed out the persn recording the video should have also helped.

