Watch viral video: Girl delivers food from Singapore to Antarctica in the world’s longest delivery!

Online food delivery services have arguably made life easier for so many people all over the world. People can get their favourite food within minutes, without even having to step out of the comfort of their homes. However, most food delivery services are limited to a certain area. After all, it is not possible to deliver one country’s food to another. Right? Well, maybe not completely. Recently a woman from Singapore traveled all the way to Antarctica to complete a delivery! This was officially the world’s longest food delivery.

Maanasa Gopal shared a video of her journey to deliver food from Singapore to Antarctica on her Instagram handle. Her delivery journey spanned 30,000 kilometers and 4 continents. Maanasa, who hails from Chennai, posted the video on October 5.

Gopal travelled to the German city of Hamburg and then to Buenos Aires in Argentina. Then from the city of Ushuaia, she took a flight to Antarctica. The clip shows her crossing many different terrains and walking through snow and mud to deliver the order. The woman also mentioned how the journey was carbon offset in association with green partners.

“Today, I did a special food delivery to Antarctica from Singapore ! Super excited to partner with the amazing folks at @foodpandasg to pull this off, it’s not everyday that you get to deliver Singaporean flavours across 30,000+ km and 4 continents to one of the most remote places on earth! The entire journey was carbon-offset in partnership with our green partners,” says the caption of the video.

Maanasa in a separate post revealed that in 2021 she tried to raise funds for her Antarctic expedition while she was looking for a brand to sponser it. She added that last month, she got a reply from Food Panda and that the delivery brand wanted to make it happen.

The video has garnered more than 38,000 views with several comments. A social media user commented, “Incredible,” while another user called the act,”Insaneeee.” A user also asked how much the customer paid for this delivery.