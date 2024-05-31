Watch: Viral Dance at Mumbai Airport Faces Backlash, Public Calls for Action

A young woman is dancing outside Mumbai Airport. The young lady was seen dancing outside the airport wearing a light green salwar kameez. The young lady is seen dancing to the tune of ‘Aap Ka Anna’ from the film ‘Kurukshetra ‘. Which video got viral.

There has been a significant increase in the trend of people dancing in public places like metro rail, rail platforms and now airports. These actions are often seen as unnecessary, causing inconvenience and discomfort to other passengers. Recently, a woman was seen doing a dramatic dance to a Bollywood song at the Mumbai airport.

Some people watched it with curiosity, others were indifferent. The video was posted on social media with the caption, ‘Virus reaches airport’.

The video has sparked criticism. Many viewers termed it a “ Public nuisance” and called on the aviation authorities to take action. Some users are joking, while others have expressed serious concerns about the growing trend.