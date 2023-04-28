Watch: Viral Bihari singer Amarjeet Jaikar shares Bhojpuri Version Of ‘Pasoori’, Internet applauds

Sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the coke studio original song ‘Pasoori’ became a hit right after its release in February 2022. People around the world widely appreciated its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. In fact, it has been more than a year since its release, but the craze of ‘Pasoori’ is far from over.

Now, internet sensation Amarjeet Jaikar, who won hearts online with his rendition of ‘Dil De Diya Hai’, has come up with a Bhojpuri version of ‘Pasoori,’ and needless to say, the Internet is highly impressed.

The singer/influencer dropped the video on his Twitter profile on Thursday, where he can be seen soulfully singing the chartbuster song in a studio. While maintaining the original music and rhythm of the song, he incorporates Bhojpuri lyrics into the song. Meanwhile, to make the video more appealing, he can also be seen performing gestures and movements with his hands.

“Pasoori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu” (Might feel good, have written differently and sung differently too)” he wrote in the caption.

Passori bhojpuri version ❤️ shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu #Amarjeetjaikar #bhojpuri #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/N7RTu3sioi — Amarjeet Jaikar (@AmarjeetJaikar3) April 27, 2023

So far, the clip has garnered more than 189.3k views and tons of comments. Netizens loved this version of their favourite song and donned the comment section with praises.

One user wrote, “बहुत सुंदर गाया।। (Sung very well)” and another comment read, “bhojpuri mein kaafi gaane achhe lagte hain. I remember listening to jabra fan that was also sung in Bhojpuri. I found it better than the hindi version. (Many songs sound good in Bhojpuri, I remember listening to ‘Jabra fan’ in Bhojpuri).”

“Wah ekdum Shaandar. Mazaa aa gaya,” praised a user and a fourth person commented, “Really fantastic to see you growing bro….wish you the best.”