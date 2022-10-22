Watch: Villagers washing plates at water fountain in wedding, leaves Internet in splits

The Internet is filled with weird contents. While some are extremely funny, some are shocking or disturbing. Amid this, some peculiar videos becomes extremely viral for being unique and different. One such video that has recently surfaced online shows villagers confused with a water fountain in a wedding as a tap for washing their plates.

The now viral video features the scenes of a wedding in a village that put up grand decorations for the special occasion. However, things went very wrong, very fast. The hosts decorated the wedding venue with a fountain, which apparently was an incomprehensible piece for the rest of the village guests at the wedding.

Seeing a huge structure spewing water continuously, the innocent villagers assumed that it was a weird tap. They proceeded to wash their plates and hands in the fountain! Such was the situation that the fountain had to be turned off!

The video shared by Jaiky Yadav on Twitter has over 4lakh views and 2000 retweets.

Watch:

Even though the person who posted it obviously thought the video was hilarious, not everybody agreed with him. People were divided as some found the video funny while others thought that the video just showed that the villagers had better manners and were innocent.

