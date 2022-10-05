Watch video: Staff and passengers do Garba at Bhopal airport

By KalingaTV Bureau 12 0
garba at bhopal airport
Image Credits: Twitter/ @anwar0262

Amidst Garba fever across the country during navratri festival, a video showing the employees of a private airline along with a few passengers and security personnel dancing to Garba tunes at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport circulated on social media on Tuesday. according to an airport official, the video was shot on Monday evening when passengers were waiting to board a Bhopal-Ahmedabad flight of IndiGo.

The video of the incident has gone viral over social media platforms. In the video, employees of a private airline along with a few passengers and security personnel can be seen dancing to Garba tunes. Some staff members of the airline started dancing to Garba tunes played on a mobile phone. A few passengers and two women security personnel also joined them.
They had time on hand as boarding had been delayed. The dancing continued for ten minutes until the announcement of gate opening for boarding.

Watch the joyful video here:

Similar incidents were also seen recently at Bengaluru as well as Mumbai airports.

