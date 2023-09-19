WATCH: Video of South Korean woman and Bhutanese man’s conversation in Bengali goes viral

In a delightful twits that has captured the hearts of netizens worldwide, a video featuring a South Korean woman and a Bhutanese man engaged in a lively conversation in Bengali has taken by storm.

The viral video kicks off after the man shares his remarkable story of how he learnt his Bengali language skills. He said that he learned Bengali by interacting with guests from Kolkata who frequented the hotel where he works.

At the end of the video, the Korean woman also says that, “neither of us are Bengali, yet we are here, having a fluent conversation in Bengali.”

While sharing the video, the korean woman wrote, I can’t explain how happy we were, Pran bhora katha bole khub bhalo laglo.”

In just a span of three days since its upload on Instagram, the video has received over a staggering 1 million views and received more than 10,000 likes. The viral clip also sparked numerous comments from amused viewers.

One user wrote, “language is so important to connect people.” Another added, “Amazing even i can’t speak this well Bengali.”

“Buthanese people are rare in the world and I visit their country,we know so little about them ,what a nice video,” wrote a third user.

This heartwarming encounter isn’t the first of its kind to make waves on the internet. Previously, another video drew widespread attention when it featured a Russian woman flawlessly speaking Hindi, further highlighting the universality of human connection and the joy that can be found in unexpected linguistic exchanges.