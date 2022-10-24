Watch: Video of enchanting rainbow waterfall from Yosemite National Park

Nature often surprises us with its unending beauty. Now, an old video of a rainbow waterfall has surfaced again and mesmerized everyone with its uniqueness. The one-of-a-kind fall is located at Yosemite National Park.

The beautiful video was first posted on YouTube three years ago by Greg Harlow, the photographer who captured the incredible phenomenon. Harlow is a photographer based in Salt Lake City and specializes in outdoor photography and videography.

Yosemite is located in four different counties in California and covers an area of about 761,747 acres, which ranks 16th nationally in terms of national park size.

According to Harlow’s YouTube caption, the phenomenon was a combo of two unusual events, “very high winds at the perfect time of day, 9 am, and unusual heavy water for November, these special circumstances created a previously undocumented 2,400-foot rainbow waterfall.”

Watch Video Here:

The photographer mentioned that the capture was not pre-planned. He had spent over three months in Yosemite but this time he got lucky.

The California-based national park is one of the few places in the US where you can see a rainbow, or moonbow, at night.

The video resurfaced again on Twitter during pride month in June. Although it was a sped-up version of the original, it is drawing a lot of attention from the netizens.