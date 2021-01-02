Watch: Video Of Buffalo Dancing With Owner Goes Viral

By KalingaTV Bureau
buffalo dancing

Himanchal Pradesh: A video of a buffalo dancing with its owner in Himanchal Pradesh has widely spread all over the social media. It will surely bring a smile to everyone’s face.

There is a saying in hindi Bhains ke aage been bajana ‘ and this viral video has proved the idiom wrong.

The video, said to be shot in Himachal Pradesh, shows a woman singing and dancing. As the woman sings ‘Dholak bajda’, the buffalo covered with a blanket and tied with a leash, eventually starts dancing along with the lady. The blanket falls off at a point of time when the animal gets excited.

