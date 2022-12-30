Watch Video: Elderly women dancing on Shah Rukh Khan song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”

The song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Pathaan, has received a lot of media attention since its release. However, fans of the two actors have enjoyed the songs immensely, unconfined by the controversy. The internet is splashed with clips of people making viral Instagram movies.

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, a wholesome dance video of an older woman dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” is here to lighten the mood. The woman was seen dancing to the song gracefully and imitating King Khan’s cool moves, “proving yet again that “age is just a number.”

In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a salwar suit and a warm shawl, nailing the hook-steps of the song with a cheerful smile on her face.

The clip was posted on the Instagram account named “saj.khan.2310” on December 27 with the caption, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan.”

Since being shared, the video has received more than 397k views and 27k likes. People liked the video and wrote about how the woman’s dance made them smile. Many praised her for her enthusiasm and her dancing skills.

One user wrote in the comment, ”Gajab choreography. Stunning dance moves.” Another commented, ”Omg!! I want to be like this at 60! What a vibe aunty has.” A third wrote, ” Amazing. Hunar ki koi umar nahi hoti (Talent needs no age).”