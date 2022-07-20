Watch Video: Chimpanzee Shares Apple With Tortoise, Netizens Amazed

We have seen many adorable videos on social media handles. But there is nothing like when the animals too understand certain emotions and like the company of each other.

A video of a chimpanzee and a tortoise sharing an apple has gone viral on social media and has caught the interest of the netizens.

The video, posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden, is winning hearts on social media. It has been captioned: “Sharing is caring.”

The video starts with a chimpanzee eating an apple. After having a bite, he offers the next one to the turtle sitting beside him. Another chimp sitting next to the two friends is seen adoring the tortoise later in the video.

After being shared, the video has accumulated around 9.1 million views and more than 350.4 lakh likes on Twitter. Over 50,000 users have re-tweeted the post so far.