Watch video: Brother ensuring little sister’s saftey on his bicycle

Siblings share a special bond. A child’s first playmates are usually siblings, with whom they develop a warm relationship. Despite their differences, the siblings ensure each others’ safety when needed. A viral social media video showing an older brother’s love and sense of protection for his sister melted hearts of netizens.

In the viral video, a boy can be seen making his sister ready for a bicycle ride. He used a piece of cloth to tie his little sister’s leg to the bike while she sat still. He did this to keep the little child safe and not fall off the bike. When the brother was convinced that the little girl is safe, he initiated the bike ride.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Urdu Novels with the caption “Brotherly Love.” The video has been viewed over 14,000 times since it was shared online. Twitter users couldn’t help but comment on the heart melting video.

Watch the video here:

One user wrote, “Brother’s pure love towards his sister.” “Responsible loving brother! God bless him,” wrote another user.

However, some users said that the children need better attention from the elders. One user wrote, “Yes but this is heart-wrenching. This kid should either be in school or playing around with friends. This is just sad.”

