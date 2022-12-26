Watch: Alligator jumps out of water to swallow flying drone, video goes viral

Drone use has only increased over the past few years. A lot of photographers and videographers use drones to take aerial photos and videos of nature’s beauty. In addition, some people use it to learn more about animals and have close encounters with them. However, there are times when getting too close to wild animals can be dangerous. Similarly, a recent video is going viral on the internet, an alligator jumped out of the water and caught the drone that was filming it.

In the video, an alligator can be seen following the drone hovering over a water body. The gator suddenly emerges from the water after a few minutes, grabs the drone with its mouth, and then returns to the water. The alligator probably noticed the drone because of its noise of hovering.

Using drones to capture wildlife video footage. 🐊😮 pic.twitter.com/RCdzhTcGSf — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) December 19, 2022

The video was shared on a Twitter account called How Things Work, with a caption that reads “Using drones to capture wildlife video footage.” Since being shared the video has received over 1.1 Million views and many comments.

“Wild life captured the drone. Lesson from this video : give some privacy to animals.” A user wrote.

One user wrote, “Oh no! Good wildlife photographers use telescopic lenses to get good wildlife shots from a distance. This was clearly too close, and the drone operator hopefully learned something from loss of their drone. Don’t be like this guy!”. “Wild life captured the drone Lesson from this video : give some privacy to animals.” says another user.

