WATCH: Varanasi hospital staff’s Bollywood dance party sparks controversy

Varanasi: A video showing Varanasi hospital staff dancing to popular Bollywood tunes during a promotion party has raised the issue of professionalism and ethical conduct, many have complained. The doctors, nurses, and other staff members of Deen Dayal Upadhyay District Hospital were dancing in the seminar hall to the popular film songs ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ and ‘Kaati Raat Maine Kheton Mein Tu Aayi Nahi’. The video shows staffers in uniform and identity cards dancing to the music.

The management, allegedly, had also celebrated the promotion of four staff nurses before Diwali. After all, video clips of such a celebration have been widely criticized as “unprofessional” by staff members since loud music and honking are strictly prohibited outside the premises.

The Chief Medical Officer has taken cognisance of the matter and has directed an investigation into the video. The timing of the video’s release has also sparked anger, coming it does in the wake of intense scrutiny and revisionism over the Jhansi hospital fire tragedy that killed 10 infants. Cases of negligence have surfaced in the wake of the blaze in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, with the Congress holding the Yogi Adityanath government responsible for negligence.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said, “Many such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh. This happened here in Varanasi, too. This government is ordering only investigations”. The incident has thrown a gelling question of ethics and conduct on the table of medical professionals and the necessity of upholding a professional ambiance within the precincts of a hospital.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Nothing wrong in it. Doctors and nurses of government hospitals are always under heavy work pressure day and night. So this may be just a way to take off the stress. Narrow minded people won’t understand this.”

WATCH the viral video here: