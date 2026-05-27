Watch: Uttarakhand cop offers water to thirsty monkey amid scorching heat

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A video has gone viral across all social media sites where a policeman is seen giving water to a thirsty monkey amidst a terrible heatwave.

According to a few reports, the policeman was assisting the thirsty monkey, who looked quite dejected and was seen thirstily gulping the water provided by the policeman, in Uttarakhand, which is currently dealing with the rising temperature that has made life difficult not only for humans but also for animals.

The clip is going viral on the internet, where the policeman can be seen making sure the primate is hydrated by helping it drink the water as the monkey is sitting near the roadside and enjoying the sip offered.

It has gotten over 5k views and more than 2k likes

People have showered praises on the policeman as they have admired his kind gesture towards animals who were apparently suffering under the heavy heatwave

One social media user commented, “Humanity is still there”. Another user on social media also said, “Animals suffer silently in summer, little things matter”.

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A lot of people were seen admiring the police officer and his empathy and kindness towards the animal. A number of parts of North India are suffering from heavy heatwave conditions with the mercury climbing quite a bit higher than usual, and wildlife experts have always advised people to keep a water bowl in their gardens for the birds and animals to get relief.

The viral clip shows an essential act of kindness that is being admired all over.

Watch the video here: