Watch: USA man sets Guinness World Record for fastest clapping in one minute

Setting a Guiness World Record might seem easy considering how many people are creating history by doing bizarre things. However, it is not as effortless as it seems. With the increasing number of competition, the challenges keeps getting tough. One has to bring something unique and difficult to set a bar for the next person to attempt the stunt. In the light of it, Dalton Meyer from Davenport, USA, clapped his way into creating a world record.

The 20-year-old clapped 1,140 times in one minute, which is around 19 claps per second. Meyer broke the previous Guinness World Record by 37 claps.

Take a look:

(Video credit- TemeMemple)

According to the Guinness World Records, “The most claps in a minute is 1,140 and was achieved by Dalton Meyer in Geneseo, Illinois, USA, on 12 March 2022. Dalton first saw the record for most claps in a minute in elementary school and has perfected his claps ever since.”

Speaking about his talent, Meyer said that he got fascinated by speed clapping when he was in elementary school. “It came naturally to me, it was like I didn’t even have to practice. Really, I just for some reason knew how to do it,” the 20-year-old told to Quad-City Times.

Internet users were highly impressed by Meyer and filled the comment section with praises for him. One person wrote, “Good job man! You made history!'” and another comment read, “This is a certified epic moment. Good job my guy.”