Watch: US woman breaks down while saying goodbye to Indian neighbours, emotional video goes viral

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An American woman broke into tears while saying farewell to her Indian neighbors who were preparing to return to India , emotional clip has now gone viral across social media platforms.

The clip features the woman tearfully approaching her neighbours, who were heading to Detroit airport to return to India from their trip to USA.

After she reaches them, they all pull each other for a tight hugging, during which the lady broke down and cried on their shoulders with full of emotions.

The Indian man was seen assuring the US woman saying they would call her and send her pictures from India.

The touching goodbye of an american woman and their indian neighbours grabbed the notice of internet and netizens have found similarities of there neighbourly feelings to that of the neighbours.

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One user wrote, “this shows, what people you meet in other nations that may actually turn into an essential fragment of your lives and separating from those folks can Hurt just like abandoning what was once regarded as your home place.”

Watch the video here:

“Please don’t go…” 😢 An elderly American woman breaks down as her Indian neighbours leave the US and return to India. pic.twitter.com/0bCbPkK387 — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) August 15, 2026