Watch: US man turns his prosthetic eye into functioning flashlight!

People who are detected with cancer go through many health treatments. It takes a lot of courage to fight serious illness like cancer. A 33-year-old man from USA had lost an eye due to cancer. But to our surprise, he turned his disability into an ‘eye-catching’ innovation. He converted his prosthetic eye into functional flashlight.

The man named Brian Stanley from the US fought all odds and made an innovative prosthetic eye. Brian who is an engineer by profession transformed his eye-ball into a fully-functional flashlight.

Stanley took to his Instagram where he shared his video, captioning it as, “A brief demonstration on the capability of my Titanium Cyborg Eye as a head lamp!”

Six days ago he uploaded the video and not a week yet, the video has got more than six million views. People have appreciated his innovative skills and showered praiseworthy comments in the video. With more than six lakh likes and fifteen thousand plus comments, the video has caught attention of social media users.

An Instagram user wrote, “Cancer may have taken your eye, but not your spirit! This is freaking cool.” Another user wrote, “This is what keeps me alive, seeing people like you that don’t give up on anything. RESPECT”

The comment section is full with lots and lots of appreciation for Brian and his ‘never give up’ ability. Its not the first video where Brian has shown his innovative skills but his feed is full of interesting videos. Stanley is from Southern California and claims to be an OG Titanium and Cyborg Eye Maker. He calls this innovation of him as ‘Skull lamp’. It’s battery life is 20 hours as a a functional flashlight. He has a lot of prosthetic eye which he turned into functional flashlight. Inside the video he wrote that he has engineered and manufactured these all by himself from solid Titanium billet.

Watch the video here: