WATCH: US Man grooving to SRK’s hit song Chaleya, inspired by Mumbai police Amol Kamble

It has been remarkable two weeks since the release of SRK’s blockbuster film, ‘Jawan’ and the excitements it shows no signs of fading. While the movie continues to shine at the box office, the film’s music is also capturing hearts of many specially the song ‘Chaleya”. Recently, a man from the United States was seen dancing energetically to the hit song, and the video of the same is going viral on the social media.

The viral video features, Ricky Pond, a resident of the United states, grooving to the latest song. In the video Ricky shows his fantastic moves while dressed in trousers, a shirt and a tie.

While sharing the clip on Instagram he wrote, “Trying some trendsetting moves inspired by @amolkamble2799”.

The man already vowed viewers with his performance. Since being shared on 4 September, the video garnered a whopping of 3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section of this viral video.

An Instagram user wrote, “You rock. Love from India.” “You have done wonderful dance moves,” appreciated added.

A third commented, “You nailed it.” “Very nice dance!” posted a fourth.

A fifth shared, “You still got the vibe. I hope I can maintain this wonderful vibe even as I age.”

‘Jawan’ is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by none other than Gauri Khan, with co-production credits attributed to Gaurav Verma.

Jawan’, directed by Atlee, co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film has collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide so far.