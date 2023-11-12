WATCH: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti’s performance to ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ in Delhi wins hearts

In a recent viral, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, received praise for his enthusiastic participation in Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in New Delhi. . Founder Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, shared a video of Garcetti joining performers on stage for the dance to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya.’

Sandhu commended Garcetti’s joyful spirit and active engagement in Diwali celebrations. In a post, he wrote, “I applaud the jovial spirit of US Ambassador to India, Mr Eric Garcetti, for showing delightful interest in Diwali celebrations. Let there be light and happiness in the relationship between the US and India like this forever!”

Take a look at the video of Eric Garcetti’s performance in Delhi here:

@USAmbIndia pic.twitter.com/8COlQ5EGlQ — Satnam Singh Sandhu (@satnamsandhuchd) November 10, 2023



Eric Garcetti’s enthusiasm extended to cultural events other than his Delhi performance as well. In October, he visited the Durga Puja pandal in Delhi’s CR Park, where he received a traditional welcome with aarti and tilak on the forehead. Sharing a video of the visit, Garcetti expressed his enjoyment of the cultural festivities and diverse experiences in India.

Addressing the India-US relationship, Garcetti emphasized the need for ambition beyond settling trade disputes. He stated, “The goal that we should be establishing, I think, together, is how can we be more ambitious. Not just settle for another deal or resolving trade disputes. I think we need to close our eyes and dream of what this relationship can be like even more than we would imagine today.”