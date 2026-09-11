WATCH: UP man cleans Ganga alone, pulling out trash despite snakes and broken glass

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A resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has taken it upon himself to clean the Ganga on his own and is documenting his efforts in videos on social media.

Shivam Kumar who is a content creator and vlogger has been on a mission to clean the river since last year and has been sharing snippets of the rubbish that he pulls from the river and the areas around it through various Instagram posts.

Through his cleaning videos one can spot dumped clothes, cardboard boxes, food garbage and broken glass bottles.

In one of the clips he also goes ahead to show a woman tipping garbage bags into the river despite efforts to keep the area clean.

His efforts have at times been difficult too with his one clip showcasing him wading through an area piled with broken glass, whilst dressed in flip-flops, while another shows him battling a cluster of poisonous water snakes while clearing junk near river banks.

Shivam, also spoke about the difficult financial position he is in, with another post showing him searching for work at various shops as “I do not have money” and was “doing this to live” and keep the river clean.

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His work has also been praised heavily on social media with many leaving positive remarks on his sustained hard work.

While many have hailed him as a hero, some have expressed distress at the rate the river is being polluted.

One user commented, “This kind of trend should go viral in india,” “We are proud of you bhai”, another added.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivam Kumar (@mb_vlog_activa)