Watch: UK cops grooves with Indians outside High Commission in London

Indians protested in front of the High Commission in London after pro-Khalistani activists attacked the consulate. Police have been deployed to regulate the throng and prevent any unwanted incidents. The civilian groups waved the Indian tricolour and chanted slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ During the protest, people also played Indian-patriotic songs and danced to them. Joining this gathering, a UK police officer also grooved with the crowd to AR Rahman’s iconic song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, which has now gone viral.

In the video, people protesting and are seen holding Indian flags. After that, a British police officer breaks into a dance while the song “Jai Ho” plays in the background.

“A British policeman dances with Indian supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London. Indians have gathered outside the Indian High Commission to protest against the Khalistanis and in support of the Indian flag,” as quoted by ANI.

Have a look:

#WATCH | British policeman dances with Indian supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London. Indians have gathered outside Indian High Commission to protest against the Khalistanis and in support of the Indian flag. pic.twitter.com/puQq5Y7kRZ — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

The video has garnered more than a lakh views on Twitter. “Fantastic Always good to see such support for Our Nation,” a user wrote in reaction to the video, while another commented, “So cute, this is love, relationship, celebration, and soft power.”

There were people from all over at the demonstration. Some did so on their own, while others did so on behalf of an organisation. In a riotous display of colours, some people had tricolour painted on their cheeks.

Some people made their way to the balcony at the end of the demonstration to wave the tricolour and sing the national anthem from where pro-Khalistan protesters had taken down the Indian flag on March 19.