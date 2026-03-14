Watch: two sisters using duppatta as saree for playing session at home

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We all can recall one thing about our childhood, playing ghar ghar with our own sibling at home to chill during free time. Wasn’t it the most satisfying game which doesn’t create any argument and keeps the players in delusion of them being handling households in real? Wasn’t we just too excited to take responsibilities of our home just for the sake of playing?

A similar video that would make the viewer hit nostalgia has gone viral on the internet in which two sisters are seen wearing saree using a duppatta to start playing the epic, ghar-ghar game at home.

This video also shows how a big sister drapes saree on her younger sister’s waist. And the little baby can be seen happy and taking a round after watching herself in a saree.

The video is uploaded by ‘twobees_2023’ on Instagram and is captioned as “Sisters in their prime time era.” It has garnered 1.6 million views, 113k likes and 1.1k comments.

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In the comment section, one user says, “Life was good when we used to drap mothers dupatta as a saree🙌😭” another user mentions her sister and says, “@_ammootty reminds me about some good moments❤️” Third user writes for the bond between the two captured sisters as, : Kitni pyari lag rahi hai dono sweet bond 💞❤️❤️❤️.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niyati_Nitya (@twobees_2023)