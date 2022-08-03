Watch: Two sisters perform on Naatu Naatu song from RRR, Netizens hail their creativity

If you are an avid social media user, you might have come across people performing on the Naatu Naatu challenge. The craze of RRR spread among the fans right after the movie hit the theaters. From its songs to dialogues, people started recreating their favourite parts from the flick. Amid this, the song Naatu Naatu gained the most popularity, and people started creating Instagram reels of them grooving to this song. While some copied the original steps from movie, some created their own rendition.

Now, YouTube India has refreshed everyone’s memories with the perfect cover of the song. Shared on Instagram, the video features the Nandy sisters, Antara and Ankita. The sister duo is quite popular on gram for their melodious harmonies.

In the clip shared by YouTube, Antara and Ankita can be seen nailing the steps of the hit Naatu Naatu track while playing the ukulele. They video begins with the two creating the melody of the original song in a tabla and a small drum. As the video moves forward they play different musical instruments and sing the lyrics harmoniously.

Just when one would think they have seen it all, the duo adds their dance moves to the performance.

The caption in the video reads, “The perfect Natu Natu cover doesn’t exi-”

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 135k views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop showering praise for the sister duo in the comments section. Many pointed Antara and Ankita’s accuracy in the steps shown in the song along with their perfect musical pitch.

