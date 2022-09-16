Watch: Truck driver makes a sharp turn, vehicle splits into two

Trucks are widely used for the transportation of goods all around the world. However, riding heavy vehicles can be very challenging for drivers on Indian roads- whether be it on stiff hilly pathways or busy crowded market areas. In addition to those, there is always a fear of accidents happening if the driver loses control of the vehicle. In light of it, a video of a truck driver making a sharp turn has gone viral for a unique reason, and it is sure to leave you confused about whether to laugh or feel bad for the motorist.

The 15-second clip shared on Twitter by the user that goes by the name ‘There Was An Attempt,’ shows a truck, loaded with cargo, attempting to take a sharp turn. However, the vehicle couldn’t handle the weight and split into two halves. While the upper half, along with the driver, falls on the ground, its motor part continues to move forward.

Further in the video, the driver who jumps out of the upper half can be seen chasing the truck’s lower half till the end of the unconstructed road. Meanwhile, the two pedestrians present in the sight can also be seen running away as the truck approaches them.

Although the accident looked fatal, none of the pedestrians or even the driver appears to have suffered any injuries from it.

Watch Video Here:

To make a turn.. pic.twitter.com/FNJCNOkC9L — There Was An Attempt (@wasattempt_) September 13, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 7.2 million views and tons of comments. Netizens shared mixed reactions to the video. While some joked about the quality of the vehicle, some showed pity on the driver for suffering a loss.

Take a look at some reactions:

