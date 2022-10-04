Watch: Toddler’s cute reaction to mom’s pregnancy reveal wins heart on the Internet

Pregnancy is one of the biggest happiness one cherishes, it’s the thought of giving birth to a new life and becoming a parent- its beautiful. In the modern world where its easier to record our dearest moments in just one click, many mom-to-be doesn’t leave a chance to capture the reactions of their loved ones when they break the news of their pregnancy to them. Kadyn Smith, is no different, when she opened her camera while revealing the news of her pregnancy with her toddler.

Kadyn later shared the clip on her Instagram, and the priceless reaction of her first born is sure to leave you smiling.

According to her Insta bio, Kadyn is a mother of two daughters, Blakely and Indy. The family lives in California, US. In the clip posted by the mother, the text insert read, “Telling my toddler I’m pregnant.”

The video opens with Kadyn revealing to Blakely that she is pregnant. To which, the toddler cutely asks, “In there?” pointing towards her belly. Watch full video to know what happened further.

Take a look:

Since being shared on September 23, the video has garnered more than 1.8 million views so far. Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the adorable video.

One person wrote, “Oh my gosh, how stinkin’ cute. I loved the uummmmm when she asked how the baby got in there.” Another comment read,”The uhhh when she asked how it got in there killed me. So cute!”

While many kept gushing over her cuteness, some also congratulated the mother on her pregnancy.