Watch: Toddler scores soccer goals since being born, ‘Project Mbappe’ says Internet A football obsessed father shared a video on his Instagram showing his son scoring goals since being born.

As soon as a kid is born, parents start dreaming of their big and bright future. While some already plan out their education and goals, many wait for their kids to choose what they want to be and support them. But what would you do if your child starts showing his/her talent from the time of birth? In a similar turn of events, a football-obsessed father got his newborn son a ball and a goalpost. Ever since the baby was born, he has been scoring goals by kicking the ball into the net.

Luca Read, a fan of the English club Manchester United, posted a video on September 4 featuring his son. In the clip, the toddler can be seen playing football ever since he was born. He can be seen kicking the ball into a goal at various stages of his growth. “POV: ur dad buys you a ball and goal,” reads the text insert on the video.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luca Read (@laread2020)

So far, the video has received more than 8.4 million views. People filled the comment section with their mixed reactions. One person wrote, “Bro scored more goals before he knew how to walk than me ever.’ Another comment read, “Project Mbappe,” comparing the boy to the French footballer PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who won the FIFA World Cup with France aged 19.

Third user wrote, “Kid be telling in the future.. “I’ve been scoring goals since I was 3months old”. What a flex!” and fourth comment read, “the way he slowly realize what he actually doing.”

Take a look at some other reactions: