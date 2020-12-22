Watch: Toddler Plays With Puppies; Adorable Video Goes Viral

A video featuring a toddler and four puppies has gone viral on different social media platforms after it was shared by a Twitter user yesterday.

In the viral video, a toddler is seen playing with four puppies, who ran around him. The baby was also seen expressing his affection for them. Moreover, he also hugged one of the puppies.

One Twitter user named The Feel Good Page has shared the adorable video and captioned it as “So cute! Just looking at them playing together.”

Watch the viral video which has got around 45 thousands of viewership and likes.