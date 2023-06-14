Watch: Toddler grooving to Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang song

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, is still making waves, and its song Besharam Rang has became a sensation since it was released. Now a video that has gone viral on social media, shows a toddler copying Deepika’s steps from her song Besharam rang.

The video was posted by an Instagram account named ayronic_life, and the toddler’s name is Arya. It shows a girl watching the music video on television and trying to follow her steps. Of course, she does not dance like a pro, but she knows what she is doing.

The enthusiasm and innocence of the young dancer have touched the hearts of the internet.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has received over 6 lakh views and several comments. One user said, “OMG, they learn so quickly.” While one user expressed excitement for the child’s potential, stating, “Definitely a star in the making.”