Offbeat

Watch: Toddler grooving to Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang song

A video that has gone viral on social media, shows a toddler copying Deepika’s steps from her song Besharam rang.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Toddler dancing to besharam rang
Image Credit: Instagram/ @ayronic_life

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, is still making waves, and its song Besharam Rang has became a sensation since it was released. Now a video that has gone viral on social media, shows a toddler copying Deepika’s steps from her song Besharam rang.

The video was posted by an Instagram account named ayronic_life, and the toddler’s name is Arya. It shows a girl watching the music video on television and trying to follow her steps. Of course, she does not dance like a pro, but she knows what she is doing.

The enthusiasm and innocence of the young dancer have touched the hearts of the internet.

Must Read

Bride rides scooter without helmet goes viral, Delhi Police…

Broke Swiggy guy walks 3 km to deliver food, LinkedIn user…

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has received over 6 lakh views and several comments. One user said, “OMG, they learn so quickly.” While one user expressed excitement for the child’s potential, stating, “Definitely a star in the making.”

You might also like
Offbeat

Swiggy delivers food to SRK at Mannat after hilarious twitter exchange

Offbeat

Adorable video of toddler apologizing to her elder brother will make your day

Offbeat

Anaconda bites man multiple times while he tries to exhibit, watch

Offbeat

PM Modi reacts to Japanese Ambassador and his wife’s culinary adventures in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans