Watch: Tiger retreats after spotting snake, Video goes viral

Snakes are feared by humans, so we usually leave them alone if we spot them on a road or just stand at a distance to look at them. In a rare incident, the Jungle king tiger was seen retreating after spotting a snake on a muddy creak just like humans. The incident was witnessed by a group of safari tourists in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

According to sources, the video was documented by Sudhir Charmode – a tour guide in Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reserve and Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary in early August. Now, it has gone viral after it was posted by Ramesh Pandey of the Indian Forest Service.

The video shows the tiger cautiously approaching a muddy creek but pauses after it comes face to face with the cobra. Then the cobra was seen flaring its hood as a warning to the tiger, that seems like it was defending itself and saying ‘don’t come close or I would bite.’

After the warning from the snake, the tiger was seen retreating step-by-step and stood watching it. Despite the danger, the tiger does not flee but stood facing the venomous snake at a safe distance.

But, it was a peaceful face off as neither the tiger nor the cobra made any attempts to attack.

Meanwhile, the viral video has left viewers in awe of the unexpected interaction between the two wild animals. It has been watched 38.3K times of X platform.

Interaction of a Cobra and a young Tiger. Interesting to watch. pic.twitter.com/MTz1Ih37CA — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) August 19, 2024