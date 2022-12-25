Watch: This video of 100 street dogs in Thailand getting Christmas feast and toys is melting hearts

Christmas is a special day for people all over the world. Everyone celebrates it in their own way. However, some traditions are common, like a delicious feast. There’s so much delicious food that is typically cooked on Christmas day as part of the sit-down dinner. A chef living in Thailand decided to spread the Christmas cheer among his furry friends too! Popular chef and blogger, Niall Harbison, cooked up a lavish feast for 100 stray dogs in Thailand.

The video of the amazing act of kindness went viral on Instagram Reels. It has already received over 4.6 million views and 319k likes. Several people also shared their reactions to the video.

The embedded captions in the video said that along with the home cooked meal he had prepared, the dogs were also going to get toys that people from all over the world had sent. He mentioned how the pups wolfed down the food while the older ones savoured the delicious meal. He also noted that the toys that were given to the dogs were the first ones they ever had.

Most of the stray dogs have to scavenge for food in various places. Most of them are malnourished. It is very hard for them to get a full stomach. So this kind gesture by the Harbinson was deeply appreciated by people all over the world.

Popular animal welfare channel “The Dodo” shared the video of this huge feast on Instagram.

Watch the heart-warming video here: