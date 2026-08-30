WATCH: This unusual convocation guest turns heads, melts hearts of professors

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Convocation ceremonies usually revolve around academic robes, degrees, and moments of pride. However, for this one graduate, their furry buddy stole the show at the big day!

A video shared on Instagram by Naval Tambulkar captured a graduate strutting onto the stage with his pet cat lounging comfortably on his shoulder as he made his way to receive his degree.

Their rather peculiar guest at the formal event caught the notice of the dean and professors, whose expressions swiftly morphed from stern to happy when they realized a feline friend had tagged along.

A few professors were even seen reaching out to pet the fluffy creature and bestow their blessings. The cat, meanwhile, remained unperturbed throughout the convocation ceremony, enjoying a cosy ride on its master’s shoulders.

Tambulkar complemented the clip with the hilarious caption, “A for Architecture, B for Billa.”

The heart-warming clip has since garnering several amusing reactions online. One social media user kidded about showing their feline the video to prove that other cats have achieved academic recognition too. Another simply called the video “the best” they’d witnessed this far in the trend.

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Someone went so far as to suggest the ceremony should be renamed a “catvocation” instead.

With the feline at the ready and professors smiling at their surprise visitor, the convocation ceremony became more than just an academic celebration it transformed into a feel-good, heartwarming affair.

Watch the video here:

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