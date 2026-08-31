Watch: This gesture by an IndiGo pilot leaves passengers surprised

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The destination of an indiGo flight reached on a poetic note following the IndiGo pilot’s popular sher recitation during his pre-landing announcement.

A video of the instance, which was shared on Instagram by a passenger named Sanchita, has been viral with the social media users praising the captain for his poetic announcement.

According to the video, the pilot was making a standard pre-landing announcement when he decided to switch gears and add some poetry. He began the announcement by informing the passengers that they were 140 km away from Kolkata and expected to land within 20 minutes.

Before wrapping up the typical announcement, the pilot added he wanted to recite a sher and quoted:

“Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar, Log saath aate gaye aur karwaan banta gaya.”

The sher describes a lonely beginning of a journey that gradually evolves into a shared experience when more people join in. Following the recitation, the pilot thanked the passengers and resumed with the common instructions for landing, asking the crew to get ready to disembark as the plane would touch down in 15 to 20 minutes.

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Sharing the video, Sanchita captioned it, “Thanks IndiGo for hiring such cool pilots.”

Reacting to the post, the official IndiGo Instagram page said it was glad to learn that Sanchita’s experience onboard was pleasant and memorable, adding, “We appreciate you sharing your kind words regarding our crew and pilot with us.”

One user commented, “some people know how to make routine moments special.” “It’s so nice of his aesthetic sense of life and attitude toward his service to take it to a great height. Hat’s off,” another added.

Watch the video here:

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