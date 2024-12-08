WATCH: Thief steals ambulance to escape from police, video of filmy police chase goes viral

Telangana: A daring thief stole an ambulance from Hayathnagar in Telangana, sending action-packed chases up the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway. The culprit used the ambulance’s siren to weave through traffic and caused chaos on the road.

The police were chasing closely the thief, engaging in a reckless game of cat and mouse that finally ended in Suryapet district. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows an ambulance speeding past a toll plaza and ramming into the toll gate.

In the chase, a police official, Assistant Sub-Inspector John Reddy, was seriously injured when the ambulance collided with him near Chityala. Reportedly, he is now in critical condition.

The thrilling ride of the thief ended when the police blocked his way with trucks strategically close to Suryapet by blocking the road, and thus made the ambulance crash into bushes. The culprit was taken into custody on the spot; investigations revealed that the culprit is a habitual thief with a long history of theft, making it his lifelong profession.

