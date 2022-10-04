Watch: These aerial shots Of “World’s Highest Located” Shiva Temple will leave you mesmerized

Images and videos of majestic snow capped Himalayan mountains never fail to mesmerize people. Just like that the breathtaking drone video of the Himalayas’ highest Shiva temple has left Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim awestruck over its beauty.

The stunning clip captured the 360 degree aerial view of the Shiva temple situated in the mountains completely blanketed with snow. The chanting song “Namo Namo” from the movie ‘Kedarnath’ plays in the background of the video.

Erik took to his Twitter to share the video along with a caption that reads, “Incredible India! World’s Highest Located Mahadev Mandir.., believed to be 5000 years old! Uttarakhand.”

World’s Highest Located Mahadev Mandir.., believed to be 5000 years old ! pic.twitter.com/ayG24nedHj — Homestays & Villas (@thehomestays) September 25, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 7 lakh 48 thousas views and tons of comments. While many were taken aback by the breathtaking views, some cleared up the air by providing exact details of the location.

According to a comment it is Tungnath Mahadev Mandir and is located in Uttrakhand’s Pauri Garhwal. It hails at 11000 feet up in a mountain.