Watch: The longest chocolate train of 181 feet, breaks world record

When the word Chocolate is said or heard, our mouth starts watering. it’s something obvious! I mean who doesn’t like chocolates? But when we imagine chocolates, we imagine it in a limited range such as chocolate bars, cakes, pastries, ice creams etc. Something that we must have at least once seen in our childhood dreams has now become a reality. A long chocolate train? Can we eat them?

A video has gone viral on the internet which is shared by the official handle of Guinness World Record that has captured the yummy showcasing the longest chocolate train. The train has also broken a world record.

The video is uploaded in a collaboration with ‘@andrewfarrugiachocolatier’ and is captioned as “Longest chocolate sculpture 🚂🍫 55.27 m (181 ft 3 in) long, created by Andrew Farrugia from the Institute of Tourism Studies 🇲🇹 and Consorzi di Pasticceri Bergamo-Brescia 🇮🇹.”

The chocolate train is made up of Belgian chocolate and is said to be longer than the length of an Olympic swimming pool. It has total 22 carriages and one locomotive with a weight of around 160 kilograms.

The train is designed as old fashion steam engine with its face being round and some golden touches are given to it. Moving forward to the body of the train, it has multiple carriages. And one sectional part of the train has a dome like structure.

The video has garnered 1.9 million views, 56.6 thousand likes and 1.7 thousand comments. Users have spammed the comment section with the word “wow”. They have also appreciated the work of the team and the creator of the huge tasty looking train. One says, “I can only salute all the craftsmen.” Another says, “Please call it the ChocaChoca ChooChoo. 🙏🏼”