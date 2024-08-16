Watch: ‘The biggest elephant’ drinking big bucket of water in 4 seconds

Watch ‘the biggest elephant’ drinking a big bucket of water in merely 4 seconds. The video has been shared on social media today and so far it has earned a huge number of views.

We can see in the video a huge jumbo, a tusker drinking water. The caretaker is first keeping a big bucket of water in front of the large elephant. Then, it is drinking the water in the bucket by its trunk merely in four seconds. While a small amount of water is still left in the bucket, the caretaker is pouring it into the jumbo’s trunk so that not even a small amount of water goes waste.

Though people are not seen in the video, a few people are heard laughing and conversing behind the camera which means that the whole process is being witnessed by more than one persons.

The jumbo has a pair of large tusks and the two tusks are crossing each other like a scissor. And due to the size and large tusks of the elephant it is also giving a bone-chilling effect to witnesses.

Posted to X platform (formerly Twitter) only by user Nature Is Amazing through the handle @AMAZINGNATURE the video has already garnered 196.6k views after being posted today afternoon. The caption of the post reads, “This is Rambo and it is the biggest elephant I ever seen in my whole life,”.

Apart from such a huge number of views the post has also earned a number of interesting comments.

“He’s massive! Imagine drinking a bucket of water in only 4 seconds,” commented a user.

“Imagine being proposed to in front of Rambo,” another user wrote.

“what a beast,” commented yet another user.

“omg i have never seen such a long trunk before,” a fourth commented.

“This should be the official mascot of X. Those tusks are wild,” quipped an user.

“That’s not an elephant that’s a dinosaur,” wrote an user.

“This elephant is thousands years old, From the lords of the rings,” a user commented.

“That elephant is HUGE!!!,” wrote an user while another one wrote, “I seen in first time in my life.”

