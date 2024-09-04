WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin enjoys cycle ride in USA

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrived in Chicago from San Francisco and thanked the Tamil brothers and sisters who showered love and support on his arrival.

According to reports Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote on his verified X (Formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Another fruitful day in Chicago! Exchanged MoUs with Eaton for a ₹200 crore R&D and engineering centre expansion in Chennai, creating 500 jobs.”

“Also secured Assurant’s first Global Capability Centre in India, coming soon to Chennai,” the CM further wrote.

The Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin enjoyed a cycle ride in USA and wrote on his X post, “Evening’s calm sets the stage for new dreams.”

Evening's calm sets the stage for new dreams. pic.twitter.com/IOqZh5PYLq — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 4, 2024

