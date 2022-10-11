Watch: Table tennis player strikes bowling pins with ping-pong balls, leaves Internet amazed

bowling pins on table tennis
Image credit- Twitter/Harsh Goenka

In an amazing video that has surfaced online, a table tennis player left the Internet awestruck with his incredible skills. RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka took to his Twitter page to share the clip showing a man striking bowling pins on a table tennis table with ping-pong balls.

The short clip features a table tennis player effortlessly striking bowling pins with ping-pong balls from different angles. He starts off with an easy one, but takes on impossible shots and makes it possible. The man did not only create a fusion of two games, but also aced it and made it much more interesting than it already is.

While sharing the post the industrialist wrote, “So cool.”

Watch Video Here:

On being shared on October 8, the video has garnered more than 147k views and the count keeps rising. User of the microblogging site were amazed by this unique skill, and filled the comment section with praises for the player. One person wrote, “Crazy Skill !!!” and another commented, “Can excellence be the other name of perfection?”

Here’s how others reacted:

