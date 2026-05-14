Watch: Strong Winds in UP throws man in air during severe storm

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A terrific incident took place multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh faced severe storms making destruction and loss of life.

During this incident Hundreds of semi-permanent structures (kucha houses) and tin sheds have been destroyed.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh is on high alert for the next 48 hours and people are asked to stay indoors, safe and keep getting information regarding the weather in their area.

A video has gone viral on the internet which is very terrifying and has shaken the people on internet as well as the locals. There is no update on the injuries that the man in the viral video has sustained.

The video is uploaded by an x user ‘@utkarshs88’ and has captioned it as “A horrific video from UP’s Bareilly has surfaced, showing a man flying into the air by powerful winds during a storm. The winds were strong enough to throw him flying up and then falling on ground.”

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These sudden, strong windstorms usually happen when intense heat combines with quick rush of moist air. That clash can create downbursts or small and local local cyclones that bring powerful gusts for some time.

Local Disaster Management Official says, “When winds reach these speeds, tin sheets become flying guillotines. We urge citizens to seek shelter in masonry buildings and stay away from temporary structures until the red alerts are lifted.”

Watch the video here:

A horrific video from UP’s Bareilly has surfaced, showing a man flying into the air by powerful winds during a storm. The winds were strong enough to throw him flying up and then falling on ground. pic.twitter.com/V6afntS2m1 — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) May 14, 2026