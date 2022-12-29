Watch: Sports journalist asked to cover weather news, his reporting leaves netizens in splits

It is not easy to cover a weather news by standing amid a cyclone or heavy rain. However, many journalists make it look so effortless as they dare to stand in such extreme conditions to let the audience know how bad the condition is outside. However, if an evening podcaster is asked to report an exceptionally cold weather at three in the morning, his level of frustration can be imagined. In a recent event, a sports journalist was asked to cover weather conditions amid a deadly winter storm in the US and the video of the episode has gone viral online.

Reporter Mark Woodley took to his Twitter to share a video of the time he covered the cold US weather early in the morning. In the clip, he cam be seen braving the cold on the roadside and describing the situation in Iowa for a morning TV show.

He rambles throughout the video about how he feels like a joke has been pulled on him and people at his office just wants to see him suffer. He also rants about waking up at three o’ clock in the morning while he is habituated of covering evening sports. “I normally do sports. Everything is cancelled here for the next couple of days. So, what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same?” he says.

Woodley says he did not even realise that there was a “3:30 morning show”. “This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show,” his Twitter caption read.”

Watch Video Here:

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

Further in the video the reporter asks “Can I go back to my regular job?” Before he concluded the video he said, “I have both good news and bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is that I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

Woodley signs off by saying, “Live in Waterloo, for the last time this morning.” So far, the video has garnered more than 7.8 million views and tons of comments. One user wrote, “Mark, you have no idea how hard you’re making the rest of our jobs. Now every news director wants their sports reporter to go out into the cold, in hopes of going viral.” Another comment read, “Perhaps sadly for you, you have now become far and away my favourite weather reporter.”

Here’s how others reacted:

Mark you have no idea how hard you’re making the rest of our jobs.

Now every news director wants their sports reporter to go out into the cold, in hopes of going viral. — Owen Siebring (@owensiebring) December 22, 2022

Perhaps sadly for you, you have now become far and away my favorite weather reporter. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) December 22, 2022

That was completely awesome! I’ve been the sport guy they sent out to stand in the middle of hurricane in Florida..I feel your pain, brother! — John Henry Smith (@jhsthethird) December 22, 2022

Big mistake, Woodley. You shouldn’t have been so good at this. — Grant Galarneau-Becker (@GBeckTV) December 22, 2022